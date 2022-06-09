Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 5.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Clean Seed Capital Group from C$1.14 to C$1.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

