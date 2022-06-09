Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 9,880 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,670,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

LOW stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,273. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

