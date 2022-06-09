Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 11,465 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 94,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,780. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

