Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

