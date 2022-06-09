Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.64 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 573,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.