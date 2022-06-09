Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000.

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,964. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

