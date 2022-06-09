Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

