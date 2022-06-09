Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 315,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935,024. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

