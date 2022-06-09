China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.46. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.97.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.