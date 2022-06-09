Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 44,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,472,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.