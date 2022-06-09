Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Chico's FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.
