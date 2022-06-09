Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

