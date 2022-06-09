Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 2.1%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

