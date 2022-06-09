Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

