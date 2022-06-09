ChartEx Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $42,641.86 and $326.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

