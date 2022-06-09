Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

