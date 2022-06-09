Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.89

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.89 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.18), with a volume of 71,065 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £101.66 million and a PE ratio of -35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.88.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.