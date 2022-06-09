CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.26

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 26759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Societe Generale raised CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

