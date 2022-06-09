CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.95. 963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 86.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 20.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

