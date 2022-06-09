CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030931 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

