Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 290,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Certara has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641,352 shares of company stock worth $31,347,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

