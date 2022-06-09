Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CERE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 362,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,979. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.