Ceres Price Reaches $52.11 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $52.11 or 0.00172614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $287,230.19 and $3,977.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00230581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00393355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

