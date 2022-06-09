Centuria Capital Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:CNI)

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through five segments: Property Funds Management, Developments, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

