Celo (CELO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $63.11 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $558.83 million and $63.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00004151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00429267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

