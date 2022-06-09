CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,522 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter worth $134,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

