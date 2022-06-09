CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.24

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.24 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 6313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

