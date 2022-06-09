Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,047. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $239.19. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average is $210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.