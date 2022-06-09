Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Up 1.1%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 2,471,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,167,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

