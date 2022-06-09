Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Up 1.1%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 2,471,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,167,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).
The firm has a market cap of £121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)
See Also
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.