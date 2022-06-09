CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
CASI stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
