CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

