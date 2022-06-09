Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

