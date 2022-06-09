Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

CPRI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 66,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

