Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.08

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and traded as low as $38.22. Capgemini shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 84,680 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

