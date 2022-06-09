Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. 59,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,999,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Cano Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

