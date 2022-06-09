Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $10.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 110,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

