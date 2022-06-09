Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

CF opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

