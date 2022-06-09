Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
CF opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Recommended Stories
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.