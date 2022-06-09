Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canaan will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canaan.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 85,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Canaan has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

