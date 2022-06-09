Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,906. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 224,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

