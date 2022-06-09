Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 224,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

