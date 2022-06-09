Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,786,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,335 shares of company stock valued at $42,566,063 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

