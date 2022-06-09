California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $75,266.10 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

