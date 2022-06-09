California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $11,024.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $11,024.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,436 shares in the company, valued at $850,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CWT stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

