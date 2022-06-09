CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.67. 361,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,604. The stock has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.60. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.