C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,637. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

