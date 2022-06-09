BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading Up 3.8%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 5,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.