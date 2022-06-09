Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 5408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of C$79.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18.
About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)
