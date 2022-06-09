Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 5408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of C$79.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

