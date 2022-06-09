Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will report $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.11. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,667. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.27.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

