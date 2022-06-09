Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.11. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,667. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

