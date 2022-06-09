BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.00 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

