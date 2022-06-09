BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$126.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.85.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at C$86.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.03. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.