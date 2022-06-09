BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $248,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,059 shares of company stock worth $968,133 in the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRP Group by 729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,541,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.64. 18,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,681. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.