Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $78.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.43 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,394. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $11,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

